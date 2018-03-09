5-foot-long lizard in on the loose in California neighborhood
Updated 5 hours ago
A 35-pound monitor lizard slipped out of his cage and made it out the back door of a pet store in Spring Valley, Calif., last weekend reports KGTV.
Bubbles is a six-year-old black-throated monitor lizard owned by Mike Estevez of Mike's Pets.
Estevez told the news station that Bubbles likely escaped his cage through a 2-inch-by-5-inch space near the floor.
Security camera footage shows Bubbles heading for the back door of the shop and he hasn't been seen since.
Moments earlier #WheresBubbles #HesHungry #DidiMentionHeEatsMeat pic.twitter.com/cHxq0JBCmA— Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) March 8, 2018
Estevez told KGTV that Bubbles is very good around people and he has often let the 5-and-a-half-foot-long lizard roam the store amidst customers.
However, Estevez advised anyone who sees Bubbles not to approach him. Call Estevez at 619-730-3852 if you spot Bubbles.
While San Diego deals with a gas leak, I remain committed to #Bubbles whereabouts. The 5-foot long gigantic meat-eating lizard with devastatingly sharp claws remains lurking in a Spring Valley Neighborhood where children and small pets live. #WheresBubbles pic.twitter.com/klzF0WO9Y7— Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) March 8, 2018
Someone has even created a humorous Twitter account for the missing reptile:
Mike is cool but I just needed to see San Diego you know. #WheresBubbles #WhereIsBubbles— Bubbles (@BubblesMonitor) March 8, 2018
I want tacos #WheresBubbles #FindBubbles— Bubbles (@BubblesMonitor) March 8, 2018
While others are taking a more urgent tone:
We in the San Diego media have the social responsibility to tell the people of Spring Valley about #Bubbles . He's a meat-eating 40-pound lizard with a temper, sharp teeth, saliva that can make you violently ill..... and instincts to kill. Lives are on the line. #WheresBubbles— Jason Martinez (@10NewsJason) March 9, 2018