World

5-foot-long lizard in on the loose in California neighborhood

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Pixabay.com

Updated 5 hours ago

A 35-pound monitor lizard slipped out of his cage and made it out the back door of a pet store in Spring Valley, Calif., last weekend reports KGTV.

Bubbles is a six-year-old black-throated monitor lizard owned by Mike Estevez of Mike's Pets.

Estevez told the news station that Bubbles likely escaped his cage through a 2-inch-by-5-inch space near the floor.

Security camera footage shows Bubbles heading for the back door of the shop and he hasn't been seen since.

Estevez told KGTV that Bubbles is very good around people and he has often let the 5-and-a-half-foot-long lizard roam the store amidst customers.

However, Estevez advised anyone who sees Bubbles not to approach him. Call Estevez at 619-730-3852 if you spot Bubbles.

Someone has even created a humorous Twitter account for the missing reptile:

While others are taking a more urgent tone:

