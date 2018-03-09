Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Al Gore, Gov. Andrew Cuomo blast Trump's offshore drilling plan

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
FILE- In this April 4, 2016 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a law that will gradually raise New York's minimum wage to $15, at the Javits Convention Center, in New York. New York joins 18 other states by raising its minimum wage in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool, File)
FILE- In this April 4, 2016 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs a law that will gradually raise New York's minimum wage to $15, at the Javits Convention Center, in New York. New York joins 18 other states by raising its minimum wage in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, Pool, File)

Updated 5 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. — Former Vice President Al Gore and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are denouncing the Trump administration's proposal to open up new areas to offshore drilling.

The two Democrats spoke Friday morning in New York City at an event focused on the proposal.

Gore said it makes no sense to drill for more oil and gas at a time when energy from renewable sources is taking off and creating new jobs. He added that expanded drilling would set back efforts to combat climate change.

Cuomo cited concerns about the environmental impacts from drilling off the coast and said the proposal is a “really, really dumb idea.”

He said New York state will seek to be exempted from any federal plan to expand drilling.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me