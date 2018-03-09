Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Drone video: Storm exposes historic shipwreck on Maine coast

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
A shipwreck has been exposed by winter storms in York, Maine. March 9, 2018.
York Police Department
A shipwreck has been exposed by winter storms in York, Maine. March 9, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

Police in York, Maine, are adding patrols at a local beach to protect an historic shipwreck skeleton.

The Portsmouth Herald reports York police received complaints about people vandalizing the fishing vessel skeleton at Short Sands Beach.

Officials believe the shipwreck, which was exposed following a storm last week, is more than 160 years old.

Board of Selectmen Chairman Todd Frederick says he received word that people were ripping off pieces of the ship's ribbing. York police placed yellow police tape around the wreck and added patrols to the area.

The Maine Historic Preservation Commission believes the 51-foot-long hull dates to the era between the Revolutionary War and Civil War. Town Manager Steve Burns says the skeleton is town property and should be left alone because it's a historic artifact.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me