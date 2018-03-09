Gunman takes 3 hostages at largest U.S. veterans home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — A fire official says no injured people have been treated at a California veterans home where at least three people have been taken hostage.

Napa County Fire Capt. Chase Beckman says dispatch received a call Friday morning about an armed man on the grounds.

BREAKING: Hostages have been reported after shots fired at one of the largest veterans' homes in the nation, according to fire officials pic.twitter.com/6lkkcKf5Hj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2018

An armored police vehicle, ambulances and several firetrucks could be seen at the scene.

California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen confirms that there is an active shooter at the Veterans Home in Yountville, north of San Francisco.

BREAKING: armed man takes three hostages at #Yountville veterans home https://t.co/Z4JcRZBkGp — GITMO (@President1Trump) March 9, 2018

He tells KTVU-TV the property of the large veterans home was evacuated after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds. He says officers are working to establish a secure perimeter around the facility and make sure others are safe.

Armed man takes hostages at Napa Valley veterans home. Latest updates here: https://t.co/x4nBPIQSLK pic.twitter.com/9i0K5oLYwt — The Press Democrat (@NorthBayNews) March 9, 2018

The Yountville facility is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 residents.

Yountville is in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.