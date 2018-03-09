Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump getting Washington military parade, but without tanks

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
President Trump decided he wanted to have a military parade in Washington after he attended France’s Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.
WASHINGTON — It looks like President Trump is getting the military parade he wants in Washington — though he may have to settle for no tanks.

A Pentagon memo released Friday says the parade will include only wheeled vehicles to minimize damage to District of Columbia streets. But it will end with a “heavy air component,” meaning lots of airplanes flying overhead.

The memo from the office of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offers initial guidance to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which will stage the parade.

The event is being planned for Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — along a route from the White House to the Capitol.

Trump decided he wanted to have a military parade in Washington after he attended France's Bastille Day celebration last year in Paris.

