World

North Texas father, son convicted in hearing aids scam

The Associated Press | Monday, March 12, 2018, 9:42 a.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

DALLAS — A North Texas father and son could each be sentenced to more than 90 years in prison over a nearly $17 million scam involving hearing aids and American Airlines Inc. workers.

Federal prosecutors say 67-year-old Terry Lynn Anderson and 37-year-old Rocky Freeland Anderson were convicted Thursday in Dallas over hearing aids not needed or never dispensed.

Both were convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, plus eight counts of health care fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. Terry Anderson was also convicted on two additional fraud counts.

Investigators say the father and son, through their family business, submitted bogus or unnecessary insurance claims for some American workers. Many hearing tests, lasting less than 5 minutes, were done in an employee break room at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

