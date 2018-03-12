Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Judge: Winner of $560M Powerball jackpot can stay anonymous

The Associated Press | Monday, March 12, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Lauren Kolifrath, program director of the 68 Hours to End Hunger-Dover charity, holds on to the cardboard check after the Lottery press conference in Concord, New Hampshire on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. A New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million plans to give as much as $50 million to charity as a legal fight to keep her identity private proceeds, her lawyers said Wednesday. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
Updated 17 hours ago

A judge ruled Monday that a New Hampshire woman who won a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $560 million can keep her identity private, but not her hometown.

Judge Charles Temple noted that the case's resolution rested on application of the state's Right-to-Know law, which governs access to public records for the woman. She was identified as “Jane Doe” in a lawsuit against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.

Temple wrote he had “no doubts whatsoever that should Ms. Doe's identity be revealed, she will be subject to an alarming amount of harassment, solicitation, and other unwanted communications.” He said she met her burden of showing that her privacy interest outweighs the public's interest in disclosing her name in the nation's eighth-largest jackpot.

However, Temple noted that nothing in his order could be interpreted to prevent the lottery commission or its employees from “processing, maintaining, or accessing Ms. Doe's ticket in the normal course of business.”

The woman signed her ticket after the Jan. 6 drawing, but later learned from lawyers that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust. They said she was upset after learning she was giving up her anonymity by signing the ticket — something the lottery commission acknowledged isn't spelled out on the ticket, but is detailed on its website. The woman ended up establishing the Good Karma Family Trust of 2018.

Temple found that the commission's argument that revealing her name to ensure the public she's a “bona fide” lottery participant and “real” winner was not persuasive, because a trustee claiming a prize on someone's behalf is certainly not a “bona fide” participant or a “real” winner.

Last week, the commission handed over $264 million — the amount left after taxes were deducted — to the woman's lawyers. They said she would give $150,000 to Girls Inc. and $33,000 apiece to three chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger in the state. It is the first of what her lawyers said would be donations over the years of between $25 million to $50 million during her lifetime.

The woman's lawyers have only said she is from southern New Hampshire and doesn't want the attention that often comes with winning a big jackpot.

