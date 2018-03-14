Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Slight movement in U.S. sales in February — retail down, wholesale up

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Dole bananas go on sale at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation for February.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Dole bananas go on sale at a Walmart in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Labor Department reports on U.S. producer price inflation for February.
Sun glints off the headlight housing of an unsold 2018 Maserati Levante in a long line of the high-end sports utility vehicles sitting on a dealer's lot in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for February.
David Zalubowski/AP
Sun glints off the headlight housing of an unsold 2018 Maserati Levante in a long line of the high-end sports utility vehicles sitting on a dealer's lot in Highlands Ranch, Colo. On Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for February.

Updated 15 hours ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers spent less at auto dealers, gas stations and department stores in February, causing overall retail sales to slip 0.1 percent.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales have declined for the past three months, but they're still 4 percent higher from a year ago. Shoppers have opened 2018 with a cold spell after robust spending gains in the months leading up to the holidays.

U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2 percent in February as a pickup in services prices offset a drop in the cost of food and energy.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February increase in its producer price index was half January's 0.4 percent gain. Producer prices, which show inflation before it reaches consumers, have risen 2.8 percent over the past year.

So far, the promise of higher take-home pay from President Donald Trump's tax cuts appears to have had little influence on spending for big-ticket items such as autos. Consumers have also continued migrating to online outlets such as Amazon and away from traditional department stores. Retail sales are increasingly influenced by the aging of the baby boomer generation, who tend to spend less after retirement.

Auto sales fell 0.9 percent last month, while purchases at gas stations tumbled 1.2 percent. Sales at department stores declined 0.9 percent.

But spending at online and catalog retailers climbed, as did spending at building materials stores, restaurants and clothiers to offset much of the decline elsewhere.

The sales decline seems to contradict some of the optimism among retailers, which added a healthy 50,300 jobs in February, according to the Labor Department's jobs report.

Energy prices fell 0.5 percent in February, and food prices fell 0.4 percent as fresh and dry vegetable prices plunged 27.1 percent, most since May 2007. The wholesale price of services rose 0.3 percent in February, matching the January increase. Transportation and warehousing prices rose 0.9 percent, most since September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core wholesale inflation rose 0.2 percent for the third straight month.

Prices have been rising faster for producers than for consumers. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that consumer prices rose just 2.2 percent over the past year. Core consumer inflation posted a 12-month gain of just 1.8 percent.

The Federal Reserve wants to see inflation at roughly a 2 percent annual pace. But the Fed's preferred inflation measure has usually come in below that target for the past six years.

