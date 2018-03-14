Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Honolulu mayor OKs temporary ban on 'monster' houses

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:36 a.m.
A morning view of the city of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 13, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
A morning view of the city of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 13, 2018.

Updated 14 hours ago

HONOLULU — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has approved a temporary ban of up to two years on building permits for “monster” houses, giving the city Department of Planning and Permitting time to come up with permanent rules.

“How do we preserve the quality of life in our neighborhoods but also meet the growing demands for more affordable housing on this island, which becomes less and less affordable every year?” Caldwell told reporters Tuesday.

The department will not approve building permit applications during the moratorium for houses that cover more than seven-tenths of a lot. But the ordinance allows the department to consider exceptions for larger dwellings if they meet a very specific set of requirements.

Kathy Sokugawa, the department's acting director, said she expects to have a draft set of rules sent to the City Council by the end of the year.

The bill, introduced by Councilman Ikaika Anderson, was prompted by concerns by residents of older Oahu neighborhoods who are troubled that their communities are being inundated by buildings so large that they are out of character with their neighborhoods. They also argue that the houses overtax sewer and water lines, drainage ways, parking and other infrastructure.

There's also concern that the homes are being used as illegal apartments, boarding houses or vacation rentals, or for other non-permitted businesses.

Opponents of a moratorium have argued the restrictions are too onerous and could affect construction of less obtrusive houses as Oahu endures a housing shortage.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me