Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

4 people, including young child, shot to death in Brooklyn

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:51 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

NEW YORK — Four people, including a young child, were shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment on Wednesday, hours before students throughout New York City participated in walkouts to protest gun violence.

Investigators were trying to determine whether the deaths were three homicides and a suicide, according to police spokesman Stephen P. Davis.

The child was a girl between the ages of 1 and 2; the other victims were a male apparently in his late teens, a man apparently in his 50s, and a man apparently in his late 20s, according to The New York Times .

A relative found their bodies around 5 a.m. at a high-rise complex, the Riverdale Osborne Towers.

Brownsville has long been one of New York City's most violent neighborhoods. Like other parts of the city, it has experienced a steep decline in crime in recent years. It's still one of the poorest parts of Brooklyn.

Young people in the U.S. walked out of class Wednesday to demand action on gun violence in what activists hoped would be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet in response to last month's massacre in Florida.

The New York City walkouts, which were among thousands being held across the U.S. and around the world, honored victims of last months' Florida school massacre.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me