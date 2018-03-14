Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

North Carolina woman gets 20 months for fake tax returns

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for filing false tax returns for her clients.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said 31-year-old Laurean S. Robinson of Durham was sentenced Tuesday for aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns that cost the federal government about $600,000.

Prosecutors said Robinson worked as an office manager and tax preparer in Durham from 2012 to 2014. Prosecutors said the returns falsely claimed the earned income tax credit for her clients.

Prosecutors say Robinson trained other employees at Tax Breaks to prepare false returns in a similar fashion.

Prosecutors say Robinson often required her clients to pay her an extra fee in cash.

Robinson has also been ordered to pay about $120,000 in restitution to the IRS.

