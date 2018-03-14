Michigan police department to get cat after Twitter campaign
Updated 12 hours ago
TROY, Mich. — A suburban Detroit police department will get a police cat following a successful social media campaign.
10,000! #WeAreGettingAPoliceCat THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/h8Rc3bfSG5— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 14, 2018
The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.
"When it comes to undercover operations, the skills of the cat are unrivaled." (Police Cat Association of America, 2018) #WeWantAPoliceCat pic.twitter.com/onlsLGxg5Y— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 13, 2018
The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.
SQUAD GOALS! Feline squad, that is. #WeWantAPoliceCat #SquadGoals pic.twitter.com/0tc0KIWT8w— Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 10, 2018
The department's Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff's hat.
Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat.
Only 400 more likes to go! Let's help @TroyMI_Police get to their goal of 10,000 likes so they can adopt a new police cat from our shelter! https://t.co/9qhQ3STucX— Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) March 13, 2018
The department is now looking for a cat that would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.
#PoliceCat candidate goes undercover with Siber Security team. #WeWantAPoliceCat #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica Follow @TroyMI_Police to help right meow pic.twitter.com/VOAr3znKNf— Loren Sztajer (@lorensztajer) March 12, 2018