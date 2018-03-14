Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

NRA tweets during student walkout: 'I'll control my own guns'

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Sophmore Isabella Tuttoilmondo (center) signs a pledge sign reading 'Enough is Enough' as students gather in the gym at Hempfield Area High School to protest gun violence and to remember the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students across the country staged demonstrations against gun violence on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Sophmore Isabella Tuttoilmondo (center) signs a pledge sign reading 'Enough is Enough' as students gather in the gym at Hempfield Area High School to protest gun violence and to remember the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Students across the country staged demonstrations against gun violence on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

The National Rifle Association has sent out a defiant tweet that included a picture of an assault-style rifle and a comment saying: "I'll control my own guns, thank you."

The tweet was posted Wednesday morning as students around the country staged school walkouts to protest gun violence. The NRA has come under increased criticism since last month's shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people. The gunman in that shooting used an AR-15 assault rifle.

The nationwide walkouts are the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

Related Content
'It's time to wake up Congress': Students take part in National School Walkout 
Some stood in silence, some walked out of class. Others wrote letters, gave speeches and displayed signs. Students across Southwestern Pennsylvania joined young people across ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me