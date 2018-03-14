Majority of female wartime veterans served in Gulf Wars, Census report says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Female veterans who served during wartime are more likely to have served in the first or second Gulf Wars than the overall veteran population, according to a Census Bureau report.

The main reason for the difference is the country's shift to an all-volunteer force in 1973 and a lifting of a restriction that capped the number of women who could serve in the military to 2 percent of the total military population, the report says.

“In 2016, women made up about 16 percent of the active-duty military and there were 1.6 million female veterans living in the United States and Puerto Rico,” the report says.

About three-fourths of those female veterans served in a wartime period, the report says.

The report doesn't provide comparable statistics on male veterans and the Census Bureau's main data tool, the American FactFinder, doesn't provide a gender breakdown on the periods that the country's 18.5 million veterans served.

The FactFinder data does show that about 77 percent of all veterans, male and female, served during a wartime period.

The statistics are for living veterans and don't reflect the overall numbers of people who served in each period.

The report groups wartime veterans according to the latest wartime period they served in, so someone who served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam would be counted under the Vietnam total.

Using that methodology, about 36 percent of female veterans versus 18 percent of all veterans have served in the Gulf War II period (September 2001 or later).

About 22 percent of female veterans served in the Gulf War I period (August 1990 to August 2001) versus 14 percent of all veterans.

About 13 percent of female veterans served in the Vietnam Era (August 1964 to April 1975) versus 34 percent of all veterans.

The percentages for the Korean War are 3 percent of female veterans and 8 percent of all veterans. For World War II the percentages are 2 percent for female veterans and 4 percent for male veterans.

The remaining 25 percent of female veterans and 23 percent of all veterans served in periods between those wars.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.