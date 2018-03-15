Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
New Jersey preschool director accused of pulling knife on 4-year-olds

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey preschool administrator accused of threatening two misbehaving students with a knife is facing charges.

Union County prosecutors say 64-year-old Adetokunbo Akinnaso, of Sicklerville, is charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children. She has been removed from her post and could face up to three years in prison if convicted on both counts.

Akinnaso was the director of the Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare and Learning Center in Plainfield when the two 4-year-olds were brought to her office for disciplinary reasons earlier this year. Prosecutors say she brandished a knife and threatened to harm the children if they continued misbehaving.

The children were not harmed.

It's not known if Akinnaso has retained an attorney. The preschool, which serves students through age 13, has declined comment.

Ronald Bolandi, the interim schools superintendent in Plainfield, said the city's childcare centers are privately owned and the district does not hire their staffs, but it does provide resources for students to attend the centers.

“In order to ensure the safety of our students, the center director was removed immediately and will not be returning to the preschool,” Bolandi said in a statement. “This requirement was necessary in order for the owner to continue her contract with the district.”

