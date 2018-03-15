Woman who killed boyfriend in YouTube stunt gets 180 days in jail

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
This file booking photo courtesy of Norman County Sheriff's office obtained on June 29, 2017 shows 19-year-old Minnesota woman Monalisa Perez. A 19-year-old Minnesota woman, charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting her boyfriend in the chest, in a stunt for a YouTube video, was sentenced to 6 months in prision an March 14, 2018.
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 20 hours ago

ADA, Minn. — A Minnesota woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for fatally shooting her boyfriend in a stunt they recorded on video and planned to post on YouTube.

A judge in Norman County on Wednesday also banned Monalisa Perez from ever owning a gun again and prohibited her from profiting from the story of the fatal shooting last June at their home in Halstad.

For the stunt, 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz held a hardcover encyclopedia against his chest and Perez, standing about a foot away, fired a pistol to see if the bullet would go through the book. Ruiz died as a result of the gunshot.

The Star Tribune reports Perez earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors. Norman County Attorney James Brue says Perez tragically relied on Ruiz's assurances before pulling the trigger.

