Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
World

Trump wrongly insists U.S. has trade deficit with Canada

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington.

Updated 18 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump continues to insist the United States has a trade deficit with Canada, following news reports that he claimed at a fundraiser that he talked trade with the country's prime minister without knowing all the facts.

Trump says on Twitter Thursday: “We do have a Trade Deficit with Canada, as we do with almost all countries (some of them massive). P.M. Justin Trudeau of Canada, a very good guy, doesn't like saying that Canada has a Surplus vs. the U.S.(negotiating), but they do...they almost all do...and that's how I know!”

Trump, who routinely inflates trade deficits, has previously complained about a trade deficit with Canada even though the U.S. runs an overall surplus with that country — when the value of services is included in the calculation.

Trump spoke about trade during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post. The paper reports that Trump said he freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Trudeau.

Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, “‘Wrong, Justin, you do.' I didn't even know. ... I had no idea. I just said, ‘You're wrong.'”

Trump claimed the figures don't include timber and energy.

Canadian Foreign Affairs spokesman Adam Austin said in an emailed statement that the countries “have a balanced and mutually beneficial trading relationship.” He added: “According to their own statistics, the U.S. runs a trade surplus with Canada.”

The Office of the United States Trade Representative says the U.S. has a trade surplus with Canada.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me