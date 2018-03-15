Denver Post plans to cut a third of its newsroom employees

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

DENVER — The Denver Post is planning to cut about a third of its newsroom employees in the coming months.

The newspaper reports that editor Lee Ann Colacioppo told staff members Wednesday that 30 positions will be eliminated — 25 by April 9 and five more by July 1. The newsroom has about 100 journalists, and the reductions will include managers and union-covered employees.

Colacioppo didn't say which jobs will be eliminated. She wrote in a staff memo that the cuts are “painful” and “dreadfully stressful,” but the newspaper will continue to connect with and inform its readers.

Employees who lose their jobs can apply for a severance package.

The Post is owned by Digital First Media, which is controlled by New York hedge fund Alden Global Capital.

