Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
World

St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:48 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

BOSTON — Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans — but not all who served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend.

Parade organizers say new leadership of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, which runs the annual event, marks the beginning of a new era of inclusion. The council drew furor nationwide for banning gay veterans from marching before relenting in 2014 and letting them participate.

But it has refused to accommodate Veterans for Peace, and the anti-war group won't be allowed to walk in Sunday's parade. Its applications to participate have been denied since 2011, despite support from Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Police Commissioner William Evans and sympathetic lawmakers.

“No soldier is ever left behind. That's a message the Allied War Veterans Council didn't receive,” Veterans for Peace coordinator Pat Scanlon said, asserting that all veterans ought to be honored for their service.

Organizers say the group failed to meet the code of conduct required to march because members have staged protests elsewhere against the United States, and some have been detained.

“There's nothing wrong with that necessarily, but it doesn't fit with the parade,” said David Falvey, elected last June as head of the Allied War Veterans Council.

Falvey insists he's not pro-war, and he's won praise from a group his coalition tried to block last year: OutVets, which represents LGBTQ veterans.

OutVets began marching four years ago, but was enmeshed in controversy anew in 2017 when parade organizers denied it access because of a rainbow in its logo. A public backlash prompted Falvey's council to reverse that decision.

This year, more than a dozen OutVets members will march along a route shortened because of heavy snowfall from recent storms, group leader Bryan Bishop said. “I really think David Falvey is making it right,” he said.

Boston's parade barred gays for years, citing a 1995 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that private organizations can exclude certain groups if they represent a message contrary to the one the organizing group wishes to convey.

Falvey said OutVets was allowed to march because it represents a demographic like “a Jewish veteran group or a Puerto Rican veteran group” and is not a protest group like Veterans for Peace. He said he considers Outvets a group “we like to partner with.”

Veterans for Peace is disappointed to be excluded again, Scanlon said.

Its members, he said, do positive things such as helping resettle Iraqi refugees and opposing efforts to privatize the Veterans Administration health care system — “not just running a parade for a few hours.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me