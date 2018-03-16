Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Kentucky child marriage ban headed to governor's desk

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
Donna Pollard speaks to reporters about her efforts to ban most child marriages in Kentucky on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Pollard said she was coerced into marrying a much older man when she was 16, and she was physically abused and sexually exploited. Senate bill 48 would outlaw marriages of anyone 16 and younger. Seventeen-year-olds would need permission from their parents and a judge. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)
Donna Pollard speaks to reporters about her efforts to ban most child marriages in Kentucky on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Frankfort, Ky. Pollard said she was coerced into marrying a much older man when she was 16, and she was physically abused and sexually exploited. Senate bill 48 would outlaw marriages of anyone 16 and younger. Seventeen-year-olds would need permission from their parents and a judge. (AP Photo/Adam Beam)

Updated 9 hours ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A bill that would ban most child marriages in Kentucky is now headed to the governor's desk.

The state House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate bill 48 on Friday. It would ban any marriage in Kentucky if one of the parties is 16 or younger. Seventeen-year-olds can still get married, but they would need approval from a judge and their parents.

The bill says 17-year-olds would have to prove their “maturity and capacity for self-sufficiency” by having a job and housing for at least three months plus a high school diploma or equivalent degree or job training certificate.

Right now, Kentucky has no minimum age limit for marriage. Children younger than 16 can get married with a judge's permission as long as one of the parties is pregnant.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me