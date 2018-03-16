Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Nation has record number of job openings

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 16, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated 2 hours ago

The number of job openings in the United States hit 6.3 million in January, the highest level since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started measuring job openings in December 2000, the agency said Friday.

The number of openings in December was 5.7 million, so the country saw an increase of more than 600,000 job openings.

There were 1.1 people actively seeking work for every job opening in January, according to the agency's data. The ratio of unemployed people to job openings has been hovering between 1.3 and 1.1 since February 2017, according to the data.

The number of hires increased slightly from 5.5 million in December to 5.6 million in January. The number of separations also increased slightly, from 5.3 million to 5.4 million.

Separations include people who quit jobs, who were fired or laid off, or who left jobs for other reasons such as retirement, disability, death or transfers to other locations with the same company.

Quits, which are seen as workers' ability and willingness to leave jobs, held steady at 3.3 million. Layoffs and firings increased from 1.7 million to 1.8 million. Other separations increased from 318,000 to 375,000.

