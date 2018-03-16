Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 5 teens to claim insanity

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:36 p.m.
Steven Bourgoin appears in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for a hearing about whether his child and the mother of his child may visit him in prison, Monday, May 8, 2017. Bourgoin is accused of driving the wrong way and causing a crash in October of 2016 that left five teenagers dead. (Glenn Russell/The Burlington Free Press via AP, Pool)
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man accused of driving the wrong way and causing an interstate crash in Vermont that killed five teenagers in 2016 is planning an insanity defense.

The Burlington Free Press reports Steven Bourgoin's lawyer filed court documents Thursday indicating his client will plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Police say Bourgoin caused the Interstate 89 crash in Williston, Vermont, before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes. He had previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

A report released by state police last year shows Bourgoin had THC in his system hours after the crash on Oct. 8, 2016. THC is the chemical in marijuana that makes people high.

