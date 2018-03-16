Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
N.C. girl says coyote 'just decided' to make a snack out of her

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review

Updated 10 hours ago

ADVANCE, N.C. — A 9-year-old North Carolina girl says she went to investigate why her mother was screaming and encountered a coyote that tried to make a snack out of her.

Nine-year-old Madilyn Fowler told The Winston-Salem Journal she was sitting on her porch Thursday when she went to check on the noise. The coyote latched on to her skirt, chased her and bit her three times, leaving deep gashes on her face and back.

Her mother, who had initially been alerted by barking dogs, fended off the coyote by batting its snout. It hasn't been located.

Fowler, who got five rabies shots, said coyotes killed the family pony and stalked their dogs.

Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said the attack is unusual. State wildlife officials have been alerted.

