Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

U.N. seeks nearly $1 billion for Rohingyas who fled Myanmar

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, photo, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee mother feeds her daughter at a transit camp in Nayaprar refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, photo, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee mother feeds her daughter at a transit camp in Nayaprar refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Updated 10 hours ago

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations is appealing for nearly $1 billion for the humanitarian crisis sparked by the flight of about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August.

“Urgent funding is required to meet life-saving and acute humanitarian needs of refugees, as well as affected host communities,” U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Friday.

The appeal for $951 million aims to assist 1.3 million people, including 884,000 Rohingya refugees, tens of thousands of others who fled to Bangladesh previously and 336,000 Bangladeshis until the end of this year, he said.

More than 16 million liters of safe water are needed every day for the Rohingya refugee population and 12,200 metric tons of food are required every month to sustain the refugee population, Haq said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me