Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Store owner: Thieves swipe birds worth thousands of dollars

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of the six birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said each Patagonian Conure is worth $950. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows Patagonian Conures, three of the six birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said each Patagonian Conure is worth $950. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store, shows a white-bellied caique parrot named Sweetie, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the parrot was worth $1,400. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store, shows a white-bellied caique parrot named Sweetie, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the parrot was worth $1,400. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows a Galah cockatoo, also known as the rose-breasted cockatoo, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the bird is worth $2,200. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)
This undated photo provided by Birds-N-Paradise pet store shows a Galah cockatoo, also known as the rose-breasted cockatoo, one of the birds stolen from the Birds-N-Paradise pet store in Menifee, Calif., early Friday, March 16, 2018. Store owners said the bird is worth $2,200. (Lori Lister/Birds-N-Paradise via AP)

Updated 7 hours ago

MENIFEE, California — A business owner says thieves smashed a window of a Southern California pet store and made off with six birds worth thousands of dollars.

Birds-N-Paradise co-owner Erik Schreiner tells the Press-Enterprise newspaper in Riverside that surveillance footage shows at least one shadowy figure stealing the birds early Friday.

He says the thieves took three Patagonian conures worth $950 each; a caique parrot worth $1,400; a rose-breasted cockatoo worth $2,200; and a yellow nape Amazon parrot worth $2,500.

Schreiner believes the theft at his shop in the city of Menifee is tied to other recent bird heists in the region. Thefts have occurred at a bird farm in Redlands and an exotic bird store in Cypress in the past few weeks.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says it's not clear if the crimes are linked.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me