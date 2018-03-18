Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Northeast snowstorms give ski areas late season powder blast

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers head down a slope at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers head down a slope at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers head to the slopes at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers head to the slopes at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, Paul Carney of Huntington, Vt., waits in line to board the single-person chairlift at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, Paul Carney of Huntington, Vt., waits in line to board the single-person chairlift at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers board the chairlift at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, skiers board the chairlift at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vt. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, an employee of the Mad River Glen ski area, in Fayston, Vt., directs skiers where to park in a lot filled with vehicles. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
In this March 15, 2018, photo, an employee of the Mad River Glen ski area, in Fayston, Vt., directs skiers where to park in a lot filled with vehicles. Three successive March snowstorms have provided good conditions for late-season skiing. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

Updated 2 hours ago

FAYSTON, Vt. — Back-to-back nor'easters that have pounded New England have given ski resorts a late-season blast of their life's blood, luring skiers and snowboarders to the slopes, and allowing smaller ski areas that rely on natural snow to stay open.

From Vermont to Maine, skiers and riders were cheering the mounds of snow.

“It's amazing,” said Tim Austin, of Brentwood, New Hampshire, as he waited Thursday to board the single person chairlift at Mad River Glen in Fayston, Vermont.

March storms have dumped over 5 feet of snow on Vermont resorts, with Mount Snow in southern Vermont living up to its name; 66 inches have fallen just this month there, according to the Vermont Ski Association.

“It's the best March in years,” said skier Gregg Fitzgerald, of Starksboro, Vermont, as he took a break at Mad River on Thursday.

And resorts have the added benefit of snow in the region's down-country cities that gets people thinking about heading to the slopes to ski.

In coastal Maine, Camden Snow Bowl ordinarily stays open until mid-March, said General Manager Beth Ward. But this year, it will likely stay open until April for the second time in the 13 winters that Ward has been there. More than 2 feet of snow fell recently.

“As long as we have the snow, and people are coming, we'll stay open as long as we can,” she said.

It's the first time this year that Whaleback Mountain in Enfield, New Hampshire, has had 100 percent of its 30 trails open for more than a day and that's due to the significant snowfall, said general manager Adam Kaufman. The atmosphere also is more fun since people “are more excited about skiing the fresh powder,” he said.

Whaleback plans to stay open several weeks longer than planned with this bumper crop of snow.

“With these storms, it's tempting to stay open as long as people are coming skiing,” he said.

At the same time, the National Weather Service and Vermont officials are warning back-country skiers and ice climbers about the increased threat of avalanches.

An avalanche struck six U.S. Army soldiers undergoing mountain-warfare training near Mount Mansfield, Vermont's tallest peak.

Vermont state police, resort ski patrols and volunteer and rescue groups have received dozens of calls for assistance in recent days, the department said. Over 30 skiers and snowboarders at Bolton Valley and Killington needed to be rescued over the course of a week, the department said Wednesday.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me