Interior secretary Ryan Zinke defends Japanese comment to congresswoman

SASABE, Ariz. — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is defending his use of a Japanese greeting when responding to a question from a congresswoman of Japanese descent.

The Arizona Republic reported Sunday that Zinke was asked about his use of the word "konnichiwa" while touring the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona on Saturday.

Zinke told reporters: "How could ever saying 'good morning' be bad?"

The internment of nearly 120,000 Japanese Americans is no laughing matter, @SecretaryZinke . What you thought was a clever response to @RepHanabusa was flippant & juvenile. pic.twitter.com/8pTkmqBeQb — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) March 15, 2018

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, of Hawaii, asked Zinke on Thursday whether he would continue a program that preserves sites where Japanese-Americans were interned during World War II.

It was the single largest forced relocation in U.S. history, according to the National Park Service website. Hanabusa's grandfathers were held in such camps.

Zinke replied with "konnichiwa" — a Japanese greeting typically spoken in the afternoon. The Democratic congresswoman corrected him and used the Japanese phrase for good morning.

In a statement Saturday, Hanabusa said "this is precisely why Japanese Americans were treated as they were more than 75 years ago. It is racial stereotyping."

When @SecretaryZinke chose to address me in Japanese (when no one else was greeted in their ancestral language), I understood 'this is precisely why Japanese Americans were treated as they were more than 75 years ago. It is racial stereotyping. — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) March 17, 2018

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., said in a statement, "Rather than greet her like he would any other Member of Congress, he responded to her as if she did not speak any English. Whether intentional or not, his comments invoke the offensive stereotype that Asian Americans are perpetual foreigners regardless of how long their families have lived in the United States."