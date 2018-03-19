Gravel spill wrecks 20 cars, injures dozens outside capital
Updated 18 hours ago
GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least 20 cars crashed outside the nation's capital this morning when a tractor-trailer spilled its load of gravel and stones across Interstate 270. At least two dozen people were injured.
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted that drivers couldn't avoid running into the debris as they commuted toward Washington, D.C., at about 5:20 a.m.
Tractor-trailer loses its load of gravel, sparking 15-plus vehicle crash on I-270 in Germantown https://t.co/sMvv8iGLsx #I270 #crash pic.twitter.com/Fjurw5zn5c— WMAL News (@wmalnews) March 19, 2018
All lanes were closed as many units responded, taking people to hospitals, some with severe injuries. Police rerouted cars but the morning commute bogged down, with the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination reporting delays five-miles long.
Look at this morning commute mess on I-270 near Germantown, Maryland. A semi carrying gravel overturned causing 20 other cars to crash. There are some injuries. Updates on #2NEWSAM . pic.twitter.com/NMbBZ025C3— Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) March 19, 2018