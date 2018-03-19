Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Snow, high winds hit Europe; Croatia faces swollen river

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Wind and white frost have formed an ice sculpture on Brocken mountain in the Harz region, Germany, Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Matthias Bein/AP
A dog looks over a wall in front of a house covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, March 19, 2018. Due to strong winds, water hit four houses near the sea front and freezing temperatures resulted in the houses being covered in layers of ice.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP
An aerial photo shows a motorist driving on a road that leads through the snow-corvered forests of the Pilis Mountain near Pilisszentlaszlo, 30 kms north of Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Balazs Mohai/AP
A polar bear curls up in the fresh snow in its enclosure in Sosto Zoo in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Attila Balazs/AP
A view of the beach near to houses covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, March 19, 2018. Due to strong winds, water hit four houses near the sea front and freezing temperatures resulted in the houses being covered in layers of ice.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP
A view of a house covered in ice, at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, March 19, 2018. Due to strong winds, water hit four houses near the sea front and freezing temperatures resulted in the houses being covered in layers of ice.
Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP
Snow covers early spring flowers in Nagykanizsa, 210 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 19, 2018.
Gyorgy Varga/AP
Strollers take a rest at the Wallberg chapel near Rottach-Egern, southern Germany, Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Matthias Balk/AP
A man walks his dog across a field in Salisbury, England, Sunday March 18, 2018 as the wintry snap keeps its grip on the U.K.
Rod Minchin/AP
BUCHAREST, Romania — Emergency crews in Croatia struggled to contain a swollen river that reached record levels southeast of Zagreb Monday, while soldiers distributed food and drinking water to a section of Albania that has been flooded for two weeks.

Croatian authorities said the Sava River by the town of Jasenovac exceeded the highest level previously recorded by some 4 inches. About a dozen houses in a nearby village were cut off.

Residents have refused to evacuate so emergency crews are delivering food and water by boat, Croatian state TV channel HRT said. The Sava is expected to rise more in the coming days, experts said.

To the east, snow and freezing rain delayed dozens of flights and some trains in Romania amid a late cold snap. Snow also hit Germany, Hungary and Britain, among other European nations.

Valentin Iordache, the spokesman for airports in the Romanian capital of Bucharest, reported 30 flight delays Monday morning because of the wintry weather.

Temperatures were around minus-23 degrees. Trains running from Bucharest to the Black Sea port of Constanta and the southern city of Craiova were also delayed.

In Albania, the defense ministry and local authorities reported that about 7,400 acres of land in the country's northwest were flooded and 225 houses in the countryside were surrounded by water.

Continuous rain and the release of excess water from hydropower stations have inundated the area for two weeks.

The defense ministry said soldiers were evacuating cattle in endangered areas. They also delivered food and drinking water for residents and livestock.

Firefighters rescued students at an elementary school where the water inside had reached three feet high.

