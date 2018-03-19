Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Pa. woman pleads no contest to giving son's girlfriend antifreeze

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
WILKES-BARRE — A woman accused of seriously sickening her son's girlfriend by poisoning her with antifreeze has entered a plea agreement that avoids the need for her to go on trial for the second time.

Helen Galli, 86, of Wyoming, Pa., was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 5½ to 12 years. She appealed and then her conviction was overturned.

Galli pleaded no contest Monday as part of an agreement with prosecutors, who are withdrawing all other charges. Prosecutors said the deal calls for a sentence of three years and three months, with credit for 1,000 days served and the balance on house arrest.

Prosecutors say Galli spiked a glass of juice with antifreeze in March 2010 and passed it to the woman, who was left near death and spent months recovering.

