World

Colorado towns to start electric-bus demos this week

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
In this May 1, 2013, file photo, an electric bus produced by China's BYD Co., is parked at the announcement of the opening of an electric bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Calif.
Reed Saxon/AP
In this May 1, 2013, file photo, an electric bus produced by China's BYD Co., is parked at the announcement of the opening of an electric bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, Calif.

Updated 14 hours ago

VAIL, Colo. — A pair of Colorado towns will host electric bus demonstrations as part of a project to upgrade their public buses to battery-electric.

The town of Vail will host a five-day demonstration beginning Tuesday and ending Saturday.

The 40-foot, battery-electric bus manufactured by BYD will be in regular service on the in-town route between Lionshead and Vail Village. Rider feedback will be encouraged.

Breckenridge looks to lease two electric buses for next winter and will soon be starting a month-long demo of an electric bus from Proterra, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric buses.

The Transit Advisory Committee and Breckenridge will celebrate the arrival of a Proterra Electric Bus on Thursday.

Breckenridge officials believe transitioning to electric buses will result in cleaner air, quieter runs through neighborhoods and better fuel efficiency.

