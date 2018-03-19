Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Florida campus opens days after 6 die in bridge collapse

The Associated Press | Monday, March 19, 2018, 2:34 p.m.
Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.
Jennifer Kay/AP
Crushed cars lie under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in the Miami area on Friday, March 16, 2018. The bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy highway Thursday afternoon, crushing vehicles beneath massive slabs of concrete and steel, killing and injuring several people, authorities said.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
MIAMI — Students returning from spring break to Florida International University held a moment of silence Monday to honor the six people killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was supposed to be a campus showcase.

The Miami university held ceremony at 1:47 p.m. Monday, the same time the bridge fell on Thursday, as the first step in healing the community.

Students returning to class said they were angry that traffic continued under the bridge while testing continued on the 950-ton structure.

"They were stress testing with cars passing under, people walking across. Why?" said marine biology sophomore Andy Distrubell.

He was on spring break when the bridge fell, but he said the experiences of the victims trapped beneath the bridge had been weighing on his mind.

"The thought of just sitting in traffic, waiting on a red light and all of a sudden a bridge falls on you is scary," he said.

Carolina Fajardo, a pre-medical student, said she had been glued to the news to know more about the bridge collapse.

"They had been talking so much about that project in school. I drive through there every day of the week," she said. "To think it could have happened later, this week when we are all back, it's just crazy."

