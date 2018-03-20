Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Warrants: Man wanted mother's $30K, left her on floor to die

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Eric Paul Brunner.
Updated 7 hours ago

CARY, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been accused of leaving his mother on their home's floor because he knew she would probably die and that he would get access to $30,000 she had in a bank account.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 39-year-old Eric Paul Brunner was arrested March 13 and charged with murder and elder abuse. Warrants and other information from Wake County sheriff's deputies say 74-year-old Cynthia Brunner had fallen “more than 24 hours” before her son and caretaker reported her death Feb. 19.

Investigator J.N. Yoakum says Brunner “wanted her to die” and admitted that “he and his mother have had a tenuous relationship.”

Brunner is being held without bail and is scheduled for a court hearing April 14. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

