World

U.S. used less electricity in 2017; more came from renewable sources

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:33 a.m.
Wind Turbine
The United States used less electricity in 2017 and more of it came from renewable sources as opposed to fossil fuels, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Total power generation in 2017 was 4 million gigawatt-hours, a 1.5 percent decrease from 2016.

Renewable sources accounted for 17.1 percent of the 2017 total, compared with 15.2 percent of the 2016 total.

Hydroelectricity provided 7.5 percent of the electricity in 2017, wind provided 6.3 percent and utility-scale solar provided 1.3 percent. The numbers for wind and utility-scale solar are records, the agency said.

Other renewable sources include small-scale solar plants and biomass plants.

For the third consecutive year, natural gas was the most-used fuel for electric generation at 31.7 percent, but the amount of electricity generated from natural gas fell by 7.7 percent while electricity from coal-fired power plants fell 2.5 percent to 30.1 percent.

Nuclear provided about 20 percent of the total.

Utilities retired about 11.2 gigawatts of generating capacity in 2017. Coal-fired generation accounted for more than half of that amount at 6.3 gigwatts retired.

About 4 gigawatts of natural gas-fired generation was retired but 9.3 gigawatts of new capacity came online, so natural gas saw a net gain in generating capacity.

About 6.3 gigawatts of wind turbines and 4.7 gigawatts of utility-scale solar were added in 2017.

