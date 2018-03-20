Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Ohio state capitol building in Columbus
Ohio state capitol building in Columbus

Updated 20 hours ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.

The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman's life.

Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an "unborn human" as a person under Ohio's criminal code regarding homicide.

The abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio criticized the proposal, saying it could let doctors face murder charges punishable by prison or death sentences.

Reps. Ron Hood, of Ashville, and Nino Vitale, of Urbana, sponsored the measure, and more House Republicans signed on.

Ohio has incrementally added abortion restrictions in recent years. Last week, a judge put on hold a state ban on abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Related Content
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's governor signed a law Monday banning most abortions after 15 weeks' gestations, the tightest restrictions in the nation. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me