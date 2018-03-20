Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Bar owner: Pa. student Mark Dombroski wasn't drunk before vanishing

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Tom Healy (left) the Bermuda national rugby coach and organizer of an international rugby tournament in Bermuda, is consoled by former rugby player Harry Andrews after police confirmed they found the body of American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
Blaire Simmons/AP
Tom Healy (left) the Bermuda national rugby coach and organizer of an international rugby tournament in Bermuda, is consoled by former rugby player Harry Andrews after police confirmed they found the body of American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
People sit together at the Arboretum after police confirmed they found the body of American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
Blaire Simmons/AP
People sit together at the Arboretum after police confirmed they found the body of American college student Mark Dombroski in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
Parents John and Lisa Dombroski (left) stand with their sons John, behind, and Kevin during a press conference regarding their missing son and brother Mark, at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Royal Gazette
Parents John and Lisa Dombroski (left) stand with their sons John, behind, and Kevin during a press conference regarding their missing son and brother Mark, at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
James Howard, acting Assistant Police Commissioner of Bermuda Police Services, gives a press conference regarding missing American college student Mark Dombroski at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Royal Gazette
James Howard, acting Assistant Police Commissioner of Bermuda Police Services, gives a press conference regarding missing American college student Mark Dombroski at the Hamilton Police Station in Hamilton, Bermuda, Monday, March 19, 2018.
This undated photo released by the Bermuda Police Service shows American college student Mark Dombroski.
This undated photo released by the Bermuda Police Service shows American college student Mark Dombroski.

HAMILTON, Bermuda — A Bermuda bar owner says a Pennsylvania student did not appear to be drunk before he disappeared. Mark Dombroski, 19, was found dead Monday at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.

Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski “was not sober, but he was not intoxicated.”

He says that Dombroski's parents had been to the bar on Sunday to look through hours of closed-circuit television footage.

A cause of death has not been released and forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found. Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.

