Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

DeVos faces withering criticism in House hearing

The Associated Press | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos waits to testify before a House Committee on Appropriation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos waits to testify before a House Committee on Appropriation subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Updated 15 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced blistering questioning from House Democrats on Tuesday as they confronted her on gun control, racism and LGBT rights.

DeVos' testimony in front of the House Appropriations subcommittee got so tense at times, that the chairman made a point of thanking DeVos for her poise when he concluded the meeting.

DeVos, already reeling after a series of rocky high-profile interviews, unveiled some details of a federal commission on school safety that she will be chairing. The commission, formed after the Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people, will comprise herself as well as the secretaries of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and the Justice Department.

DeVos said the commission will begin work within the next few weeks. A spokeswoman for DeVos later added that the body will also involve students, teachers, law enforcement and mental health professionals as experts.

DeVos said the commission will, among other things, consider whether to ban gun sales to children under 21. Trump initially spoke in favor of such a proposal, but then backtracked on it after meeting with representatives of the National Rifle Association. DeVos would not tell the subcommittee whether she personally supports the idea or not.

DeVos also defended states and communities' rights to decide whether to arm teachers.

"The question of school personnel being armed is very much one for local communities and states to grapple with," she said.

DeVos added later in the hearing, "If there are going to be guns in schools, they need to be in the hands of the right people, those who are going to protect students and ensure their safety."

DeVos also faced scathing criticism from Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., who said that minority students were being disciplined much more frequently than their white peers for similar infractions. The Obama administration issued guidance in 2014 that instructed schools to pay attention to the problem. DeVos is now reviewing that guidance, and civils rights group fear she intends to rescind it. She would not talk about her plans at the hearing.

"Your head is in the sand about racial bias and racial discrimination," Lee said. "Madame Secretary, you just don't care much about the rights of black and brown children. This is horrible."

Rep. Katherine Clark, a Massachusetts Democrat, launched into a tense back-and-forth with DeVos on whether she would require private schools that receive federal funding to follow federal civil rights law that prohibit sexual, racial and religious discrimination.

DeVos has been pushing for increasing public funding of alternatives to traditional neighborhood schools — such as charter school or private school programs. Critics say that private schools get to choose which students to admit and may discriminate against minorities.

"Will you guarantee as secretary of education that that money is included with non-discrimination policies for those private schools?"

"Federal law must be followed when federal money is involved," DeVos said.

"Is that a yes or a no?"

DeVos kept repeating her answer.

"Is there some problem? Yes or no?"

"Yes," Devos finally said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me