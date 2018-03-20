Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Retired Army officer Peters quits analyst role for 'propaganda machine' Fox News

Marty Flaherty | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Then-Fox News analyst Ralph Peters appears on 'The O'Reilly Factor,' hosted by Bill O'Reilly.
Updated 13 hours ago

Citing an oath to "support and defend the Constitution" that "did not expire when I took off my uniform," retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters wrote Tuesday that he would no longer work as an analyst for Fox News, which he labeled a "propaganda machine."

Peters slammed his former employer in an email to colleagues that was reported by BuzzFeed. "Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association. Now I am ashamed," he wrote.

The veteran was a fierce and frequent critic of former President Obama, calling him "inept" and "cowardly" — and blunter, profane words that got him suspended from Fox News in 2016 — for his policies in the Middle East. In 2015, he said "the only president on the American continent who has done more damage" than Obama "was actually Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America."

The firebrand commentator said in his email that Fox News had "degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration."

In particular, Peters took issue with the network's treatment of investigation into Russian meddling in American politics. He cited "profoundly dishonest assaults on the FBI, the Justice Department, the courts, the intelligence community ... and, not least, a model public servant and genuine war hero such as Robert Mueller."

Peters said hosts who "justifiably" criticized Obama's policy toward Russia "now advance [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's agenda."

The Pottsville native who attended college at Penn State cited his experience as a military intelligence officer who was detailed to the Soviet Union and Russia. "That's how the Russians do things," he said.

Fox News released a statement suggesting Peters was fishing for publicity: "Ralph Peters is entitled to his opinion despite the fact that he's choosing to use it as a weapon in order to gain attention. We are extremely proud of our top-rated primetime hosts and all of our opinion programing."

