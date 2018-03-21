Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump warns of dire consequences if Democrats take House

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
President Donald Trump speaks to the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks to the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner at the National Building Museum, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., greets President Donald Trump to speak to the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner, at the National Building Museum, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., greets President Donald Trump to speak to the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner, at the National Building Museum, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Updated 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump warned Tuesday night of dire consequences should Democrats take the House in this year's midterm elections, but predicted Republicans are “going to win.”

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual March fundraiser, Trump said that, “on issue after issue,” House Democrats are “way outside of the American mainstream.”

“Democrats like to campaign as moderates, but they always govern like radicals,” he said, warning that, if they win, Democrats will block efforts to secure the borders, “release dangerous criminals,” and try to raise Americans' taxes, among other ills.

He also vowed to campaign tirelessly to help GOP candidates win, telling a room full of Republican party leaders and donors, “I'll be all over the country.”

The event, which was open to the press, provided a rare look at the kind of remarks that are typically made behind closed doors. Trump's White House usually bars reporters from attending his fundraisers — though an audio recording of an event last week in St. Louis quickly leaked.

Tuesday night, Trump once again criticized Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., as a “low-IQ individual” and went after House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

“These days there are no such thing as a Blue Dog Democrat, a red state Democrat, or a conservative Democrat. Because they are all Pelosi Democrats: weak on crime, weak on terrorism and weak on national defense,” he said. He also pointed to his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton's recent comment about women voting in line with their husbands, sons and male bosses.

“That was not a good statement,” he said to laughs.

During one riff, Trump talked about how he'd lifted a ban on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Trump told the crowd he hadn't thought the issue was “a big deal,” until he got a call from a friend in the oil business after the GOP tax bill passed in December.

“Is it true that you have ANWR in the bill?'” Trump recalled the friend asking. “I said: ‘I don't know. Who cares? What is that? What does that mean?' ... What's the big deal if they did put it in?'”

Trump said the friend told him that “every single president” including Ronald Reagan had tried but failed to get it.

“I said, ‘You've got to be kidding, I love it now.' And after that, we fought like hell to get ANWR.”

The event also featured a speech by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said Republicans were making good on their promises with measures like last year's tax overhaul.

“I know we can tell this story in our districts,” he said. “We will win this debate this fall. Mark my words.”

The event, which is the NRCC's biggest of the year, raised $32 million, an all-time record, spokesman Matt Gorman said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me