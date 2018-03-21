Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Despite tear gas delay, Kosovo lawmakers approve contentious border deal

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Opposition lawmakers throw a tear gas canister disrupting a parliamentary session in Kosovo capital Pristina on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Kosovo's Parliament, has temporarily suspended its session after tear gas disrupted the vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.
Visar Kryeziu/AP
Kosovo lawmakers leave as smoke fills the auditorium of the Kosovo assembly after opposition lawmakers released tear gas canisters disrupting a parliamentary session in Kosovo capital Pristina on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Kosovo's Parliament, has temporarily suspended its session after tear gas disrupted the vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.
Visar Kryeziu/AP
Opposition lawmakers release a tear gas canister disrupting a parliamentary session in Kosovo capital Pristina on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Kosovo's Parliament, has temporarily suspended its session after tear gas disrupted the vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.
Visar Kryeziu/AP
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo's opposition on Wednesday used tear gas to disrupt a parliament vote on a border demarcation deal with Montenegro.

Lawmakers had to be evacuated from the Assembly building after the Self-Determination Movement party used tear gas in the hall where the vote was due to start Wednesday. The opposition used tear gas again when the session resumed.

Despite the delay, lawmakers approved a border demarcation deal with Montenegro. The 120-seat parliament voted 80-11 to endorse the deal, which required at least two-thirds, or 80 votes, to pass.

The 2015 deal was set as a precondition by the European Union for Kosovo's citizens to freely travel within its visa-free travel zone known as Schengen.

The opposition party had said the border deal would mean Kosovo would lose 20,000 acres of its territory. The previous government and international experts denied that claim.

Opposition lawmaker Albulena Haxhiu said they were determined to stop parliament passing the deal.

The collapse of votes for the border demarcation agreement and another proposal seeking to give more rights to the ethnic Serb minority toppled the previous government and took the country to early elections last year.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said before the start of the session they had the votes to pass the deal. But a parliament majority would not have been secured unless enough votes were gathered from the opposition ranks.

The ethnic Serb community's Serb List party with 10 seats was not present at the hall.

"Violence as a political tool has no place in Kosovo. I urge MPs to reconvene and finish the vote today," U.S. ambassador to Pristina Greg Delawie, who was present at the building, wrote on Twitter.

EU ambassador to Pristina Nataliya Apostolova said she was "Appalled ... shocked that members of a parliament in Europe are resorting to dangerous tactics."

Apostolova said she contacted with opposition leader Albin Kurti and called on all lawmakers "to defeat such unacceptable practices that go against democratic society and the future of the Kosovo people. MPs, vote for the future, not for the past!"

The opposition party, now divided in two groups due to internal frictions, has used tear gas and similar tactics to disrupt parliament in the past three years.

Montenegro, which has approved the deal, recognizes Kosovo's 2008 independence from Serbia, which Belgrade still rejects.

