Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Ethan Couch, who used 'affluenza' defense, set for release April 2

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)
Ethan Couch is brought into court for a hearing at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The judge ordered Couch, the Texas teenager who used an 'affluenza' defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck, to serve nearly two years in jail. (Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram via AP, Pool)

Updated 6 hours ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 20-year-old who as a teenager used an “affluenza” defense regarding a drunken-driving wreck that killed four people is set to be released April 2.

Ethan Couch has served almost two years in jail for a revoked probation and is to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas. He's been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.

Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on “affluenza,” or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015. She's free on bond.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me