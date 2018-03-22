Heating oil, propane more expensive this winter
Updated 11 hours ago
If you paid more for heating oil or propane this winter, you're not alone, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Residential heating oil prices shot up 17 percent and propane prices increased 11 percent compared to last winter because of higher crude oil prices, colder temperatures and lower fuel inventories, the agency said.
Brent crude oil prices, the most widely used benchmark for crude oil prices, increased from an average of $51 per barrel last winter to $64 per barrel between October and February. Every dollar change in the barrel cost of crude oil adds about 2.4 cents per gallon to the petroleum products derived from crude oil, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Inventories are low partly because Hurricane Harvey disrupted refinery operations in the Gulf Coast, which houses slightly more than half of the nation's refinery capacity and is also one of the main storage areas for crude oil and petroleum products.