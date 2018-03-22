Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Heating oil, propane more expensive this winter

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Crews set pilings for storage tanks near new propane and ethane tanks at Sunoco Logistics’ Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County on Sept. 14, 2015.
David Conti | Pittsburgh Tribune Review
Crews set pilings for storage tanks near new propane and ethane tanks at Sunoco Logistics’ Marcus Hook Industrial Complex in Delaware County on Sept. 14, 2015.

Updated 11 hours ago

If you paid more for heating oil or propane this winter, you're not alone, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Residential heating oil prices shot up 17 percent and propane prices increased 11 percent compared to last winter because of higher crude oil prices, colder temperatures and lower fuel inventories, the agency said.

Brent crude oil prices, the most widely used benchmark for crude oil prices, increased from an average of $51 per barrel last winter to $64 per barrel between October and February. Every dollar change in the barrel cost of crude oil adds about 2.4 cents per gallon to the petroleum products derived from crude oil, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Inventories are low partly because Hurricane Harvey disrupted refinery operations in the Gulf Coast, which houses slightly more than half of the nation's refinery capacity and is also one of the main storage areas for crude oil and petroleum products.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me