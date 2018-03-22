Supreme Court rules 'obstruction' charge requires proof tax defendant knew of investigation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sloppy record keeping or even paying someone under the table isn't enough to prove someone tried to obstruct an Internal Revenue Service investigation, the Supreme Court ruled this week.

To convict someone of that offense, prosecutors “must prove the defendant was aware of a pending tax-related proceeding, such as a particular investigation or audit, or could reasonably foresee that such a proceeding would commence,” the court ruled Wednesday in a 7-2 decision in a Buffalo, N.Y., tax case.

The government contended that small business owner Carlo Marinello failed to keep adequate records and file tax returns as part of an effort to obstruct the IRS.

A jury convicted Marinello in 2014. The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his conviction, but the Supreme Court decision overturns it.

The government's reading of the obstruction statute, however, would potentially convert any tax code violation into a felony obstruction charge, Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote in the majority opinion.

“Interpreted broadly, the provision could apply to a person who pays a babysitter $41 per week in cash without withholding taxes…, leaves a large cash tip in a restaurant, fails to keep donation receipts from every charity to which he or she contributes, or fails to provide every record to an accountant ,” Breyer said.