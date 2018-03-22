Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Rare, endangered primate is born in Jerusalem zoo

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
A golden lion tamarin monkey holds its newly born baby at a zoo in Jerusalem, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Golden lion tamarins are among the rarest animals in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund. It is listed as endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Sebastian Scheiner/AP
Updated 16 hours ago

JERUSALEM — An Israeli zoo says an endangered primate known as a golden lion tamarin has been born in captivity.

The Jerusalem Biblical Zoo says the monkey was born two weeks ago to mom Bilbi and dad Zohar. The yet unnamed monkey was seen Thursday clinging to its mother's back.

Golden lion tamarins are among the rarest animals in the world, according to the World Wildlife Fund. It is listed as endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Jerusalem zoo says the primate was under threat of extinction in the 1980s when less than 100 were found in its native Brazil. But a breeding program in zoos around the world halted its decline. Today, there are hundreds of golden lion tamarins in the wild and in zoos worldwide.

