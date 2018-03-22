Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Suspect dies after shootout with San Francisco police

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 2:46 p.m.
San Francisco police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting where an officer and four other people, including a minor, were shot and wounded in the city's Mission District.
KTVU-TV/AP
San Francisco police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting where an officer and four other people, including a minor, were shot and wounded in the city's Mission District.
San Francisco firefighters and police offices place a wounded person in an ambulance after a shooting that left an officer and a suspect wounded outside a pharmacy in the city's Mission District Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
KTVU-TV/AP
San Francisco firefighters and police offices place a wounded person in an ambulance after a shooting that left an officer and a suspect wounded outside a pharmacy in the city's Mission District Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Updated 15 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a 21-year-old man died from injuries sustained during a shootout in San Francisco barbershop with police.

The San Francisco Police said Thursday that Jehad Eid died in a city hospital a few hours after the 4:30 p.m. gunfight Wednesday. Police said Eid lived in Suisun City, which is about 50 miles east of San Francisco.

An officer and four other people, including a minor, were shot and wounded. Police didn't release the names of the injured. Police said the officer was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police Chief Bill Scott said officers were responding to reports of an armed man in the city's Excelsior neighborhood. Scott didn't provide any more details, saying the investigation was in its early stages.

