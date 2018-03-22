Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Toys R Us founder dies days after chain's announced shutdown

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
In this July 30, 1996, file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart over a graphic of Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe at the Toys R Us store in Raritan, N.J. Toys R Us CEO David Brandon told employees Wednesday, March 14, 2018, that the company's plan is to liquidate all of its U.S. stores.
Daniel Hulshizer/AP
Updated 7 hours ago

NEW YORK — Charles P. Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toy R Us, has died at age 94, a week after the iconic chain he started six decades ago announced it will shut down its stores across the U.S.

Toy R Us confirmed Lazarus' death in a statement Thursday.

The statement said, “there have been many sad moments for Toys R Us in recent weeks, and none more heartbreaking than today's news about the passing of our beloved founder, Charles Lazarus.”

Lazarus first opened a baby furniture store in Washington, D.C., in 1948 and opened the first store dedicated only to toys in 1957.

He stepped down as CEO of Toys R Us in 1994.

