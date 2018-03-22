Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

China may hike tariffs on US pork, aluminum, other goods

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
In this Jan. 30, 2011, file photo, wine imported from the U.S. is displayed at a supermarket in Beijing. China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe on Friday, March 23, 2018, that it said may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Associated Press
In this Jan. 30, 2011, file photo, wine imported from the U.S. is displayed at a supermarket in Beijing. China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe on Friday, March 23, 2018, that it said may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Updated 5 hours ago

BEIJING — China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe Friday on which it might raise tariffs in an escalating trade dispute with President Trump.

The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement to the conflict over higher U.S. import duties on steel and aluminum but set no deadline.

Beijing's move appeared to be a calculated step aimed at increasing domestic American pressure on Trump by making clear which exporters, especially farming areas that supported the president in the 2016 election, might be hurt.

The dispute has weighed on global financial markets amid concern it could spiral into a damaging round of retaliatory import controls by governments worldwide.

The higher American duties on aluminum and steel have little impact on China, which exports only a small amount of those products to the United States. But private sector analysts have said Beijing would feel obligated to take action to avoid looking weak in a high-profile dispute.

The country's top economic official, Premier Li Keqiang, earlier appealed to Washington to “act rationally” and said, “we don't want to see a trade war.”

The Commerce Ministry said the higher U.S. tariffs “seriously undermine” the global trading system. It rejected Trump's contention they are needed to protect U.S. national security.

“The Chinese side urges the U.S. side to resolve the concerns of the Chinese side as soon as possible,” the ministry said. It appealed for dialogue “to avoid damage to overall Chinese-U.S. cooperation.”

Beijing reported a trade surplus of $275.8 billion with the United States last year, or two-thirds of its global total. Washington reports different figures that put the gap at a record $375.2 billion.

U.S. authorities also are investigating whether Beijing improperly compels foreign companies to hand over technology in exchange for market access, which could lead to still more trade penalties.

Goods targeted for possible higher tariffs in Friday's list include pork and aluminum scrap. They would receive a 25 percent duty increase, mirroring Trump's 25 percent tariff hike for steel.

The Commerce Ministry said China bought about $2 billion worth of those goods last year.

A second list targeted for 15 percent duties, the level of Trump's charge on aluminum, includes wine, apples, ethanol and stainless steel pipe. The ministry said Chinese purchases of those goods last year were about $1 billion.

On Tuesday, the Chinese premier promised at a news conference that Beijing will “open even wider” to imports and investment as part of efforts to make its economy more productive.

Li said that included eliminating tariffs on drug imports. But he gave no other details and it was unclear whether the planned changes might mollify Washington, the European Union and other trading partners that complain China improperly blocks access to its markets and subsidizes exports.

Related Content
Trump signs order punishing China on trade
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday that paves the way for imposing tariffs on as much as $60 billion worth of Chinese ...
Dow drops 724 points on trade worries; ends below 24,000
Stocks plunged, sending the Dow Jones industrials down more than 700 points, as investors feared that trade tensions will spike between the U.S. and China. The ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me