Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Peru's congress ready to replace scandal-tainted president

The Associated Press | Friday, March 23, 2018, 12:18 a.m.
A demonstrators holds a sign that reads in Spanish 'Let them all go, Rotten Congress,' during a protest against the country's political class, a day after the resignation of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Peru's congress is gearing up to consider whether or not to accept Kuczynski's resignation following the release of several videos appearing to show allies offering state contracts in exchange for votes against his pending impeachment. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Associated Press
A demonstrators holds a sign that reads in Spanish 'Let them all go, Rotten Congress,' during a protest against the country's political class, a day after the resignation of Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Peru's congress is gearing up to consider whether or not to accept Kuczynski's resignation following the release of several videos appearing to show allies offering state contracts in exchange for votes against his pending impeachment. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Updated 5 hours ago

LIMA, Peru — Peru's congress is expected to vote Friday to accept President Pedro Pablo Kuczysnki's resignation and swear in as his replacement, a politician who the vast majority of voters never even heard of until recently.

Vice President Martin Vizcarra flew back to Lima on Thursday from Canada, where he had been serving as ambassador, amid one of the most politically turbulent periods in Peru's recent history.

Efforts to oust the unpopular Kuczynski, led by the daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori have been building for months. But the campaign went into overdrive this week after the emergence of secretly shot videos showed allies of Kuczynski, including Fujimori's son, allegedly attempting to buy the support of an opposition lawmaker to block the president's impeachment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me