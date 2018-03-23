Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Florida officer kills driver who tried to pin him with car

The Associated Press | Friday, March 23, 2018, 10:00 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

LARGO, Fla. — A police officer shot and killed a man who was trying to pin him with a car, authorities on Florida's Gulf Coast said Friday.

Largo police Lt. Randall Chaney told reporters Friday night that it happened at 5:55 p.m. when officer Matthew Steiner attempted to stop a driver at a gas station and the driver used the car to try to pin him in the area near the gas pumps. Chaney said Steiner then fired into the vehicle.

The driver was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Chaney said the officer was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“I just spoke with him, actually, and he's doing OK,” Chaney said.

The driver's name was not immediately released. Chaney said his family had not yet been notified.

Chaney said the investigation is still in its early stages. He could not say what triggered the incident or why Steiner attempted to stop the driver, who was the only occupant of the car. He said Steiner belongs to a “problem-oriented policing unit” that focuses on long-term quality-of-life issues in the community such as chronic crime and neighborhood hotspots.

He said the incident escalated rapidly, and the driver “went right a resistive attitude and action.” Chaney said Steiner's actions may have stopped others from being injured or killed.

