Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump might expel Russian diplomats

The Washington Post | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
President Trump has been reluctant to criticize Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
President Trump has been reluctant to criticize Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Updated 10 hours ago

U.S. and European officials said Saturday that President Trump is close to expelling 20 or more Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

The move, which could prompt a new wave of retaliatory expulsions of U.S. diplomats in Russia, may come as early as Monday. But U.S. officials are still seeking clarity on how major European powers are responding to the nerve-agent attack, which critically injured a former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that the United States is considering a “range of options to respond to Russia's outrageous actions in the U.K., both to demonstrate our solidarity with our ally and to hold Russia accountable for its clear breach of international norms and agreements.”

She declined to say what those options could be or when they might come into force.

The leaked proposal to expel Russian diplomats, first reported by CNN, raised questions about whether people inside the U.S. government disclosed the pending action to force the president's hand in taking tough action against Moscow. The proposal was advanced by the president's advisers during meetings Wednesday and Friday, the officials said.

A senior European diplomat said the United States has been considering the expulsion of 20 or more Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain. The decision rests with the White House, the official said, but close allies have urged the Trump administration to take the symbolic but dramatic step as a signal that the assassination attempt was a test of Western resolve that must be answered, the diplomat said.

Officials, including two senior White House officials, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a sensitive decision that hadn't been finalized.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have pressed the White House to move more aggressively against Russia in the wake of its alleged interference in the 2016 election. In August, lawmakers passed legislation limiting the president's ability to lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its military intervention in Ukraine.

Since coming to power, the Trump administration has taken forceful action against Moscow, closing its consulate in San Francisco and approving lethal aid to Ukraine in its battle with pro-Russian separatists, a move the Obama administration opposed.

Trump, however, has refrained from criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A number of European countries — close to 20 — are expected to expel Russian officials and take other measures as early as Monday. The countries include the Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as Sweden, Poland, Denmark, the Czech Republic, France and the Netherlands.

“It's a big test for the U.K., especially in the post-Brexit context, to see how many real allies they have,” said a European official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk on the record.

On Saturday, White House spokesman Raj Shah said the United States “stands firmly with the United Kingdom in condemning Russia's outrageous action. The president is always considering options to hold Russia accountable in response to its malign activities.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me